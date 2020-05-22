State's jobless rate reaches 16.9% in April

Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 16.9% in April, up from 3.2% in March and 3.6% in April 2019, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said today.

The federal unemployment rate was 14.7% in April, up from 4.4% in March 3.6% in April 2019, the department said in a statement. It said Ohio's rate was 16.8% in April, up from 5.5% in March and 4.3% in April 2019.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 40,450 from the previous month, the statement said. This was a result of an increase of 446,017 unemployed residents and a decrease of 486,467 employed residents. Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.23 million.

Private sector employment has decreased by 405,200 during the year and by 380,500 from the previous month. The monthly decrease is primarily because of losses in leisure and hospitality (-116,000), manufacturing (-78,200) and private educational and health services (-54,200). Total private employment stands at 2,334,900, which is 414,000 below the January 2019 peak.