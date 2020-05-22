Friday, May 22, 2020 7:13 am
Road closures/restrictions
The Journal Gazette
The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department today announced the following:
• Fairfield Avenue between Baker and Brackenridge streets will have lane restrictions Tuesday. A gas line crew will be working in the area and should finish the same day.
For more information, call 260-427-6155.
• St. Joe Road between St. Joe Center and Stellhorn roads will have intermittent lane restrictions Tuesday. A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish June 19.
For more information, call 427-2705.
• Calhoun Street between Brackenridge and Baker streets will have lane restrictions Monday. A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish the same day.
For more information, call 260-427-6155.
• Calhoun Street between Darrow Avenue and Oakdale Drive will have lane restrictions Tuesday. A gas line crew will be working in the area and should finish the same day.
For more information, call 260-427-6155.
• Hillegas Road between Goshen and California roads will be closed Tuesday. A storm sewer crew will be working in the area and should finish Friday.
For more information, call 260-427-6155.
