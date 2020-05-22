The Journal Gazette
 
    Road closures/restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department today announced the following:

    • Fairfield Avenue between Baker and Brackenridge streets will have lane restrictions Tuesday. A gas line crew will be working in the area and should finish the same day.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155.

    • St. Joe Road between St. Joe Center and Stellhorn roads will have intermittent lane restrictions Tuesday. A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish June 19.

    For more information, call 427-2705.

    • Calhoun Street between Brackenridge and Baker streets will have lane restrictions Monday. A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish the same day.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155.

    • Calhoun Street between Darrow Avenue and Oakdale Drive will have lane restrictions Tuesday. A gas line crew will be working in the area and should finish the same day.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155.

    • Hillegas Road between Goshen and California roads will be closed Tuesday. A storm sewer crew will be working in the area and should finish Friday.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155.

