Road closures/restrictions

The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department today announced the following:

• Fairfield Avenue between Baker and Brackenridge streets will have lane restrictions Tuesday. A gas line crew will be working in the area and should finish the same day.

For more information, call 260-427-6155.

• St. Joe Road between St. Joe Center and Stellhorn roads will have intermittent lane restrictions Tuesday. A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish June 19.

For more information, call 427-2705.

• Calhoun Street between Brackenridge and Baker streets will have lane restrictions Monday. A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish the same day.

For more information, call 260-427-6155.

• Calhoun Street between Darrow Avenue and Oakdale Drive will have lane restrictions Tuesday. A gas line crew will be working in the area and should finish the same day.

For more information, call 260-427-6155.

• Hillegas Road between Goshen and California roads will be closed Tuesday. A storm sewer crew will be working in the area and should finish Friday.

For more information, call 260-427-6155.