Verbatim: State COVID-19 total nearly 31,000

The Indiana State Department of Health issued the following news release today:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 513 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 30,901 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total.

A total of 1,812 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 21 over the previous day. Another 152 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 214,933 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 208,561 on Friday.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

ISDH is holding drive-thru testing clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today in Brazil, Hammond, Shelbyville and Wheatfield. For details about these clinics, or to find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.