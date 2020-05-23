Allen County tops 1,200 COVID-19 cases

Another Allen County resident has died from COVID-19 and 22 more have tested positive, bringing the area's totals to 1,204 cases and 66 deaths, the county Department of Health said Saturday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, the county health department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the county health department said.

The DeKalb County Health Department also reported another confirmed COVID-19 case, bringing the total to 27.