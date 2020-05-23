1 found dead in house fire

One person is dead after a blaze heavily damaged a two-story house early today, officials said.

Fort Wayne fire crews arrived to 1342 Fay Drive at 3:19 a.m. and found flames coming from both floors of the home. Firefighters discovered the victim inside the house, they said.

Crews eventually had to flee the home as conditions inside the structure worsened with a floor nearly collapsing. The house had no other occupants, officials said.

It took firefighters 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control. An investigation is ongoing.