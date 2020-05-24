Sunday, May 24, 2020 8:46 am
Morning crash closes section of I-69
The Journal Gazette
A semi carrying bottled water closed a section of the southbound lanes on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County this morning for nearly two hours.
The rollover happened near the Auburn exit, at the 323-mile marker, around 4:30 a.m., the DeKalb County sheriff's office said.
The driver of the semi, Charles E. Holtz, from Grand Rapids, Michigan was not seriously hurt in the rollover.
