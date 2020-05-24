Silver Alert issued for missing Solsberry man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Solsberry man.

Gary D. Cobb, 79, was last seen Saturday night at 11:44 p.m., the Indiana State Police said today.

Cobb is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, has white hair and hazel eyes and weighs 220 pounds. Cobb was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jogging pants, and brown boots. Cobb was driving a white 2000 Toyota Solara with Indiana license plate 276ETV.

State police believe Cobb is in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Cobb is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s department at 812-384-4411 or 911.