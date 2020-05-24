Boating restrictions placed on several area lakes

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has placed boating restrictions on several area lakes in northeast Indiana.

Idle speed restrictions have been placed on boats because surface water is likely to enter homes from the wake, a statement from the DNR said today.

Last week, restrictions were placed on the West Lakes chain in Noble County, which includes Jones, Steinbarger, Tamarack, Knapp and Waldron lakes, also the Barbee chain of lakes that includes Kuhn, Big Barbee, Little Barbee, Irish, Banning, Sawmill and Sechrist lakes.

In Kosciusko County, Tippecanoe James and Oswego lakes have boating restrictions.

For information on Indiana boating advisories, visit dnr.IN.gov/lawenfor/8520.htm