FWCS board approves new superintendent

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board today approved Mark Daniel as its new superintendent.

This is a return to the Summit City for Daniel, who has professional and personal ties with the district.

“I will seek to do my very best,” Daniel said while addressing the board in a meeting closed to the public and media.

Board member Steve Corona acknowledged it would be difficult to find a candidate embodying every desired quality but said Daniel embodies most.

Board member Tom Smith said Daniel was his top pick.

“This is going to be a good, great, wonderful superintendent,” Smith said.

Daniel called retiring Superintendent Wendy Robinson an icon. He doesn't think of himself as replacing her.

“You don't replace a person,” Daniel said. “You merely stand on her shoulders.”