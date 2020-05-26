Tall grass/weed enforcement begins today

The city of Fort Wayne’s tall grass/weed program began today. Neighborhood Code Compliance is responsible for enforcing the program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches.

Reports of high grass or weeds that exceed nine inches will be accepted. The public should call 311 or 260-427-8311 to report a possible violation. Online reports can be filed at www.cityoffortwayne.org/citizen-services. Individuals reporting a violation will need to have the property’s specific street address to register the concern.