Allen County among top 20 in state unemployment

Noble County had the state's fourth highest unemployment rate for April and Allen County was among the top 20, according to figures Indiana Department of Workforce Development released today.

Noble County's 28.75% unemployment exceeded the 20.0% for Allen County, which ranked 20th on the state's list. But two counties, Adams and Lake, both had 20.7% unemployment, while ranked alphabetically at 15th and 16th on the list. That means Huntington County, which had the same 20.0% unemployment as Allen County was also among the 20 with the highest rates, though it technically was ranked 21.

Indiana has 92 counties. The jobless picture was worse in Howard County, which with 34.1% unemployment last month had the highest rate. Kokomo is the Howard County seat.

For the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Statistical Area that includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties, unemployment was 19.6% in April. That's a sharp increase from 2.5% in April 2019. The metro area's unemployment rate for March this year was 3.0%, but due to when data is collected, that did not fully reflect the thousands of workers sidelined when many businesses closed or limited hours to enable social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of the Fort Wayne area labor force of 215,510 in April, data from the state shows 42,247 were unemployed. A year ago in April, with a labor force of 217,863, just 5,374 were jobless.

Comparing the same month year over year provides a more accurate picture of the business climate due to seasonal hiring changes, workforce officials say.

