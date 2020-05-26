State reports 18 additional COVID-19 deaths, 373 new cases

A total of 1,850 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today, an increase of 18 deaths from Monday.

Another 154 probable deaths have been reported.

An additional 373 Indiana residents have been positively diagnosed with the virus through testing.

The total number of Indiana residents diagnosed with the virus is now 32,078. To date, 230,749 tests have been reported to the department, up from 195,738 Monday.

The intensive care units and ventilator capacities remain steady, the department said. As of Monday, 41% of ICU beds and more than 82% of ventilators were available in the state.

Anyone without symptoms who is at high risk because of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or other underlying conditions are encouraged to get tested. Residents over the ages of 65, those who live with high-risk individuals, minorities who are at greater risk for severe illnesses and pregnant women are also encouraged to get tested. Residents will need to bring proof of Indiana residency. Residency identification can include a state-issued ID, work ID or a utility bill.

Hoosiers with COVID-19 symptoms, anyone who has been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and needs to be tested before returning to work should visit a testing site.

For testing site locations go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers with symptoms can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. The sites will be open from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state’s website, www.coronavirus.in.gov. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.