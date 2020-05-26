BMV branches to open for voter ID's

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will have extended hours for residents who need identification to vote.

Branches will be open on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, primary election day, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The branches will issue new, amended, renewed or replacement ID's and driver's licenses only for residents who will need identification to vote at a polling place, the department said today.

No appointment will be necessary, but service will be limited.

The branches will open back up to the general public by appointment on June 3 with social distancing polices in place.

General appointments can be made for Wednesday at the BMV website https://www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm.