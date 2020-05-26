Verbatim: May 26: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Tuesday, May 26, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (May 26, 2020) – Another 32 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID19, bringing the total to 1,303 cases and 66 deaths Tuesday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers.