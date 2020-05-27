Verbatim: Final Days of Free COVID Testing

The following was released on Wednesday, May 27, 2020:

(Fort Wayne, IN.) – Kroger Health is preparing for the final days of free drive-through COVID testing in Fort Wayne. The site director says space is still available on both days.



May 28 – May 29

8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Public Safety Academy / Ivy Tech South Campus

7602 Patriot Crossing



People who wish to participate in one of the final two sessions may begin the process at http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Eligibility will be established by the system’s virtual screening tool, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and recommendations from state and local specialists.



Eligible registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. Each patient should have a photo ID at the testing site and should leave car windows rolled up until a healthcare practitioner approaches the car and advises the patient when to roll down the window.



Members of the media are asked to remember HIPAA rules. Please shoot no faces, license plate numbers or anything that might identify a patient.



Media Contacts:



Eric Halvorson Megan Hubartt

Manager of Corporate Affairs Director of Communications

Kroger Central Division Allen County Department of Health

eric.halvorson@kroger.com Megan.Hubartt@allencounty.us

317-579-8222 260-449-7395



