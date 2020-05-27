Verbatim: May 27: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Wednesday, May 27, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (May 27, 2020) – Another three Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and 33 tested positive, bringing the total to 1,346 cases and 69 deaths Wednesday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers.