Coroner's office identifies woman in head-on fatal crash

A 93-year-old woman is Allen County’s ninth traffic fatality for the year, the county coroner's office said today.

Wilhelmina Elizabeth McGinnis-Doell was a passenger in a car that was hit head-on as it was trying to pass a semi just after 6 p.m. Monday in the 8500 block of U.S. 33, the coroner's office said in a statement.

McGinnis-Doell was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers. She died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries from a motor vehicle crash, the statement said.