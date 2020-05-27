The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, May 27, 2020 3:16 pm

    Coroner's office identifies woman in head-on fatal crash

    The Journal Gazette

    A 93-year-old woman is Allen County’s ninth traffic fatality for the year, the county coroner's office said today.

    Wilhelmina Elizabeth McGinnis-Doell was a passenger in a car that was hit head-on as it was trying to pass a semi just after 6 p.m. Monday in the 8500 block of U.S. 33, the coroner's office said in a statement.

    McGinnis-Doell was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers. She died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries from a motor vehicle crash, the statement said.

     

     

