J.C. Penney reopens Fort Wayne store

J.C. Penney has reopened its Fort Wayne store, weeks after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The local store is one of the anchors at Glenbrook Square, which includes Macy's as another anchor. Macy's reopened, along with many of the smaller retailers in Glenbrook, a couple weeks ago.

J.C. Penney recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, affected by the downturn in shopping - despite online sales availability - with stay at home orders in most states to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Most states began lifting restrictions on business and other operations earlier this month.

J.C. Penney will be operating the fort Wayne store with limited hours, from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Like many other retailers, it will offer contact-free curbside pickup, contactless checkout and plexiglass shields at the registers. It will also offer an extended return policy, according to a Wednesday email to customers.

The Defiance, Ohio J.C. Penney had not reopened as of yesterday.