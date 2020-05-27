Wednesday: Indiana reports 370 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths

Three hundred seventy additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, for a total of 32,437 after corrections to the previous day's total, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 1,871 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 21 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. Another 159 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 235,333 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 230,749 Tuesday, the statement said. It said more than 41% of intensive care unit beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing, the state health department said. So are those without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65; are pregnant; have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition; who live with a high-risk individual; or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness.

More than 200 testing locations are available around the state, the statement said. To find additional testing locations, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.