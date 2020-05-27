Victim of construction fatality identified

A 61-year-old Berne man has been identified as the victim of a Tuesday morning construction fatality in Huntington County, the county coroner said today.

Brian C. Fights drowned accidentally after scaffolding gave way at the Indiana 105 bridge crossing Salamonie Lake, Coroner Philip S. Zahm said in a statement following an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation by Indiana conservation officers, Indiana OSHA and the coroner's office.