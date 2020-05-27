State sees 78% increase in mail-in absentee ballots for primary election

INDIANAPOLIS – More than half a million Hoosiers applied for a mail-in absentee ballots for next week's primary election – with Democrat ballots outpacing Republicans in a reliably red state.

The Indiana Secretary of State's absentee tracking report shows 547,028 applications – with 322,946 Democrat ballots and 222,067 Republicans.

The total is a 78% increase over the 2016 primary as no-excuse mail-in voting has been allowed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, those seeking absentee ballots had to specify a reason for the request.

The deadline has now passed to file for a mail-in ballot. To be counted, the ballots must be returned to your county clerk by Tuesday at noon.

In Allen County, Democrat ballots requested just barely exceed Republicans – at 19,861 to 19,563.

“Get out,” said Andrew Downs, a former Allen County Election Board member and Purdue Fort Wayne political science professor.

In the 2016 primary, only 19,536 mail-in applications were filed – with about two-thirds being Republican.

Downs said statewide the split is helped because of competitive Democrat congressional races in the 1st and 5th Districts. But the Allen County numbers and others show Democrat efforts to push the mail-in option have worked.

Downs noted though that a higher percentage of Republican voters will show up to vote in-person – either early or on Election Day.

“There is a divide nationally on the perception of risk,” he said.

