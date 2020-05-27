The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, May 27, 2020 11:30 am

    DeKalb reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

    Two more residents in DeKalb County have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the DeKalb County Health Department said today.

    A 79-year-old man is an inpatient at a local hospital, and a 22-year-old woman is recovering at home, the health department said in a statement.

    DeKalb County has had a total of 33 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, the statement said.

     

