Wednesday, May 27, 2020 11:30 am
DeKalb reports 2 more COVID-19 cases
The Journal Gazette
Two more residents in DeKalb County have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the DeKalb County Health Department said today.
A 79-year-old man is an inpatient at a local hospital, and a 22-year-old woman is recovering at home, the health department said in a statement.
DeKalb County has had a total of 33 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, the statement said.
