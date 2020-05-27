Coroner identifies 2 women

The Allen County coroner’s office has identified two women killed in separate accidents over the weekend.

Susan Mae Kuhn, 54, of Fort Wayne was the victim found Saturday at a two-story house fire south of downtown, officials said. Kuhn was inside the home, 1342 Fay Drive, that appeared vacant because the front door was covered up with plywood.

Firefighters said the blaze was reported at 3:16 a.m. and brought under control at 3:49 a.m.

Kuhn died from thermal burns and smoke inhalation. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Also, police said Whitney Ann Shoda, 32, of Columbia City was the victim killed in a motorcycle crash near a Jefferson Pointe entrance Sunday.

The collision happened about 2:40 p.m. as Shoda approached the intersection of Illinois and Thomas roads.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was traveling east on Illinois Road. As she entered the intersection, a vehicle stopped in a turn lane to proceed south on Apple Glen Boulevard from Illinois Road turned into the motorcyclist's path, and the two collided, police said.

Officers found Shoda on the ground. The coroner said she died from blunt force injuries and ruled her death an accident.

Shoda is the 8th motor vehicle fatality in Allen County this year.

The crash and the fire remain under investigation.