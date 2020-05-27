Former Notre Dame assistant coach and WNBA point guard Coquese Washington will be returning to the sidelines as associate head coach for the Irish women's basketball team, new head coach Niele Ivey announced tonight.

"I am thrilled to announce that Coquese Washington has accepted the position of Associate Head Coach,” Ivey said in a statement. “It's an absolute blessing to welcome Coquese back home to Notre Dame. Her experience as a former player and alum, WNBA champion and former head coach, plus her national championship coaching pedigree, provides me with incredible knowledge and wisdom. I am so excited to have her join my staff as we build this new era of Notre Dame women's basketball."

Washington played on Notre Dame's first NCAA Tournament team in 1992 and then played six seasons in the WNBA, including one season with the Indiana Fever in 2002-03.

She was an assistant under former coach Muffet McGraw, who announced her retirement in April, from 1999 to 2007, during which time she coached Ivey and Notre Dame's 2001 national championship team. Washington was then the head coach at Penn State from 2007 to 2019, winning Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2011. She led the Nittany Lions to five 20-win seasons, four NCAA Tournament appearances and three straight Big Ten titles from 2012 to 2014. In 2019-20, Washington was the associate head coach at Oklahoma.

“Notre Dame has always held a special place in my heart,” Washington said in a statement. So much of who I am can be traced back to my time at Notre Dame both as a student and as a young professional. Being a part of our women’s basketball staff again is truly energizing. I would only leave a program like Oklahoma for one reason - to return home.

“It’s exciting to imagine the levels of success our program will experience under Coach Ivey’s leadership. Working with dedicated folks like Carol Owens, Michaela Mabrey and the rest of the staff, our program will continue to have a dynamic impact on our University, our student-athletes and our community in a variety of ways.”

Washington is replacing Beth Cunningham, who was associate head coach for the last eight seasons and a two-time All-American as a player with the Irish. The rest of McGraw's staff remains unchanged as Ivey also announced today that former McGraw assistants Owens and Mabrey will remain on staff for the 2020-21 season.

"Carol has uniquely been a part of all nine of the program's Final Four appearances and brings incredible leadership to the staff." Ivey said. "Michaela's energy, passion and winning mentality speaks volumes. I'm excited to have my staff in place and can't wait to see what we can accomplish together."

