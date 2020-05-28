Thursday, May 28, 2020 4:45 pm
Stocks give up a gain on fears China tensions may escalate
Associated Press
Stocks gave up an early rally and ended slightly lower Thursday as traders feared that tensions with China could escalate again.
The S&P 500 had been up 1.1% before sinking in the last hour after President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference on China Friday. The announcement came after China’s legislature endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong that has strained relations with the U.S. and prompted new protests.
The S&P 500 had been on track for its fourth straight gain, which would have been its longest winning streak since February, before the novel coronavirus lockdowns began.
