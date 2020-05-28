'Career offender' gets 188-month term on drug-related charge

A Fort Wayne man will spend 188 months in prison on a drug-related charge, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

The U.S. District Court on Thursday said Steven Smith, 59, was sentenced before U.S. District Judge Holly A. Brady following his plea of guilty to attempting to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin.

According to documents presented in the case, in August 2014 Smith coordinated a two-kilogram heroin transaction with an undercover employee with the FBI; however, Smith was arrested just prior to the deal. The case is Smith’s fifth conviction for drug dealing, and he was classified at sentencing as a career offender, a news release said.

“The hard work of FBI special agents and task force officers prevented Smith from distributing massive quantities of dangerous heroin on the streets of Fort Wayne and northeastern Indiana,” U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said in a statement. “We have a great coordinated partnership throughout the Northern District of Indiana and will continue to prosecute those who seek to flood our streets with dangerous and illegal narcotics.”