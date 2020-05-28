2nd teen charged in shooting death

A second Fort Wayne teen is charged in the May 19 shooting death of Jaden Nelson.

Nelson, 19, was shot as he drove with his pregnant girlfriend, his family said. Police said the shooting was part of a planned robbery of marijuana.

Ronnie Miles Jr., 19, was charged last week with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, felony murder -- one committed in the act of another felony -- criminal recklessness and other crimes.

Xavier Walker, 16, planned the robbery, according to court documents filed Wednesday in Allen Superior Court, and faces the same charges. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Nelson was shot in the torso at Avondale Drive and East Pettit Avenue, but drove to a gas station at East Pettit and Calhoun Street. Police found him lying outside the car while his girlfriend tried to help him.

Miles told investigators "Zay" pointed a gun at Nelson and demanded the marijuana before Nelson was shot, charging documents say.

