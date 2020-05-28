PFW center gets federal telehealth funding

The Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau on Thursday approved an additional 53 funding applications -- including one from Purdue University Fort Wayne -- for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

Health care providers in both urban and rural areas of the country will use the $18.22 million in funding to provide telehealth services during the novel coronavirus pandemic. To date, the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was authorized by the CARES Act, has approved funding for 185 health care providers in 38 states plus Washington, D.C., for a total of $68.22 million in funding.

Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Counseling Center was awarded $34,982 for connected devices, mobile hotspots and other telehealth equipment to provide mental health counseling to community adults, adolescents, children and families with mental health disorders and conditions using telehealth.