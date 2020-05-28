Thursday, May 28, 2020 12:33 pm
DeKalb reports 34th novel coronavirus case
The Journal Gazette
A 91-year-old DeKalb County resident with no symptoms has become the 34th person in the county to test positive for COVID-19, the county health department said today.
The department asked people to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines, and to wear a face covering while in public settings.
