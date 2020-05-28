The Journal Gazette
 
    Grand Wayne Center projects loss of $2 million this year

    Rosa Salter Rodriguez | The Journal Gazette

    Downtown Fort Wayne's Grand Wayne Center is projecting a loss of $2 million this year after being hit with a coronavirus double whammy.

    Canceled bookings combined with less income from the innkeeper's tax and the food and beverage tax because of shutdowns and travel bans led to shortfalls in March and April, said Bart Shaw, Grand Wayne executive director, to the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board this morning

    "Fortunately," he said, there is $6 million in a reserve fund, and the facility's staff has been able to cut costs, including event employee furloughs, 10% pay cuts and energy reductions.

    rsalter@jg.net

     

