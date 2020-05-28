Indiana: Novel coronavirus cases pass 33,000; 37 new deaths reported

More than 33,000 Indiana residents are known to have the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

In a statement, the health department said 646 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing the total to 33,068 after corrections to the previous day's total. To date, 242,287 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 235,333 Wednesday.

A total of 1,907 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 37 from the previous day following a correction to the previous day’s total, the statement said. It said another 161 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, following a correction to the previous day’s total.

As of today, more than 39% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 82% of ventilators are available, the statement said.

It said Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. So are people without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65; who have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition; who are pregnant; who live with a high-risk individual; or who are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness.

More than 200 testing locations are available around the state, the statement said. To find locations, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.