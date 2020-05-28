The Journal Gazette
 
    Allen County reports 61 new COVID-19 cases

    The Journal Gazette

    Another 61 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's totals to 1,407 cases and 69 deaths, the Allen County Department of Health said Thursday.

    Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the county health department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on  county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

    Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match the county’s case numbers, the county health department said.

     

     

