Kosciusko devices maker to add up to 111 jobs in expansion

An orthopedic devices maker is investing more than $4.5 million and creating up to 111 new jobs in the next four years as it expands its presence in Warsaw, officials announced today.

Nextremity Solutions Inc. will consolidate its product development and manufacturing operations, which are now in two locations, into a West Hill Development shell building at 1195 Polk Drive, Warsaw. The companies are partnering in the investment.

Construction, which has already begun, is expected to be completed by April 2021. Nextremity, a privately owned company, plans to start moving in at the end of this year, according to a news release.

Rod Mayer, the company's president and CEO, said the project marks a significant stage in the company's growth.

"This is such an exciting time for our team at Nextremity Solutions as we expand our capabilities to create, manufacture and deliver innovative solutions to our strategic alliance partners and to other orthopedic companies," he said in a statement. "The shell building provides the ideal location for us as we create a synergistic partnership with Lakeland Technology going forward."

