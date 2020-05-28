Court shoes recalled

Primark US Corp. is recalling about 1,700 of its wide-fit Kitten Heel Court pumps because they pose a skin irritation risk.

The leather insock in the shoes has elevated levels of chromium VI. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shoes and return them to a Primark store for a full refund.

Customers can contact the company 8 a.m. to 5 pm. Monday through Friday at 617-946-3236 or online at www.primark.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.