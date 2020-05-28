Pain relieving roll-ons recalled

Sanvall Enterprises is recalling 5,400 of its Rapid Alivio pain relieving roll-ons because they lack child-resistant packaging.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves Sanvall Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On in a 3 fl. oz (88.5 mL) white plastic bottle with a white cap and a red, white and blue label. “Rapid Alivio,” “Maximum Strength Pain Relieving Liquid” and “Para Dolor Muscular” are printed on the label. Lot numbers 18032201, 18032301, 19040501, or 19052801 are printed on the bottom of the bottle. UPC code 605100014225 is printed on the side of the label.

Consumers should immediately store the pain relieving roll-on in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Sanvall Enterprises for a full refund.

The company can be reached 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 305-887-1090 and email at SanarNaturals@Sanvall.com. In the body of the email provide your name, address and photo of the product. Customers can also go online at www.Sanvall.com and click on “Recall - Important Safety Information – Rapid Alivio Roll-On” for more information.