House destroyed in fire

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that heavily damaged a house early today.

Crews arrived to 2831 South Clinton St. just after midnight and were greeted by flames shooting from the front windows of the structure. Neighbors thought someone was inside the house, but firefighters found no one.

At some point crews discovered a burnt gas meter feeding the fire, but utility workers were able to cut off power to the house.

The blaze was under control in about an hour and a half.