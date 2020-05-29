Protesters, police face off in downtown Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne police have responded to "I Can't Breathe" protesters near Courthouse Green in downtown Fort Wayne. Tear gas has been deployed.

Police asked people not to go downtown until further notice.

The protesters were objecting to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died earlier this week while in police custody. A former Minneapolis police officer was charged in the death earlier today.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry issued a statement late Friday:

"Our country and community are hurting as a result of the passing of George Floyd. It's a terrible tragedy for our society. Mr. Floyd's death did not need to happen, and we pray tonight for his family and the many others who've faced injustices.



"The City of Fort Wayne respects the rights of individuals to participate in peaceful demonstrations. Tonight's demonstration in downtown Fort Wayne began peacefully. As the demonstration moved along, it began to get more aggressive and the safety of the public was being put at risk. The Fort Wayne Police Department ultimately had to respond in a manner to protect the public's safety.



"It's vital that we come together united as a city that cares about one another and supports each other. That's what we've been committed to in an effort to make Fort Wayne the best city possible. Now more than ever we need to respectfully and peacefully engage in productive dialogue and understanding as we grieve together, knowing that we can have better days ahead of us."

