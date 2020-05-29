Victims of fatal crashes identified

The Allen County coroner's office has identified the victims of two traffic accidents in the county Monday and Tuesday.

James K. Markey, 27, of Fort Wayne, was the operator of a motorcycle that was involved in a crash with another motor vehicle at Spring Street and Rumsey Avenue in Fort Wayne on Monday, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Markey died from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motorcycle-motor vehicle crash, and his death was the 10th in traffic crashes this year in the county, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation by city police, the Allen County prosecutor’s office and the coroner’s office.

Roger L. McNett, 78, of Fort Wayne was the operator of a motor vehicle involved in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on Interstate 69, the statement said.

McNett died from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and his death is the 11th in traffic crashes in the county during 2020.

The crash remains under investigation by county police, the prosecutor’s office and the coroner’s office.