Friday, May 29, 2020 2:25 pm
Bass Road section restricted in daytime for 6 weeks
The Journal Gazette
Bass Road is to be restricted between Thomas and Hillegas roads on weekdays from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. July 17, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Alternating lanes will be used during the restriction, and a flagger will be on site, the highway department said in its notice. The site is to be fully open on evenings and weekends.
