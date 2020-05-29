Suspect charged with shooting, killing mother's dog

A Fort Wayne man is facing three felony charges after investigators say he shot and killed his mother's dog.

Deshawn M. Vaughn, 27, was charged today in Allen Superior Court with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and killing a domestic animal. Possession of a firearm, the most serious charge, is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

Police were called at 2 a.m. May 23 to a home, where Leeann Wood said her son was inside with a gun, according to a probable cause affidavit.

"She further believed that he had shot and killed her dog, Karma, which was laying in the front yard," the affidavit alleges.

When Vaughn was arrested, police searched the home and reportedly found a gun in a box and 13 shell casings from a 9-millimeter handgun. There were several bullet holes in the floor, wall and ceiling, David Bush of the Fort Wayne Police Department wrote in charging documents.

"There was a large pool of blood in that bedroom and a trail of blood from that room to the front yard," the documents say.

The location of the home is redacted from the affidavit, but police activity logs from May 23 show they responded to a shots fired call at 2 a.m. in the 4300 block of Alverado Drive. Vaughn lives in the 4300 block of Alverado Drive, court records show.

A witness told police an argument had occurred there.

Vaughn pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon in a separate case in 2015, after he shot his girlfriend in the arm the year before. He told police at the time he thought the safety was on when he pointed the gun at her, according to court documents.

