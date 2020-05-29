The Journal Gazette
 
    Paulding Road portions closed for pipe work

    The Journal Gazette

    The closure of Paulding Road between Lincoln Highway and Sampson Road for crossover-pipe replacement has been extended until 3 p.m. Monday, the Allen County Highway Department said today.

    Paulding will be closed between Sampson and Vanderly roads from 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday for crossover-pipe replacement, the highway department said.

