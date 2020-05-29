Friday: State reports 521 new cases, 40 more deaths

More than 500 additional Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 40 more have died from the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

The 521 new Hoosier cases brings to 33,558 the total number of residents known to have COVID-19, the state health department said in a statement. It said 1,946 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from the virus; another 164 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 248,713 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 242,287 Thursday. As of today, it said, nearly 38% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. So are those without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65; are pregnant; have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition; who live with a high-risk person; or who are a member of a minority population at greater risk for severe illness.

More than 100 testing locations are available around the state. To find locations, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.