Commissioners OK recidivism evaluation for Community Corrections

The University of Indianapolis will once again perform a recidivism evaluation for Allen County Community Corrections under a contract county commissioners approved Friday.

Evaluations are required by the Indiana Office of Court Services to certify the county's problem-solving courts, Community Corrections' Javier Zaragoza told the commissioners. The agency has contracted with a team of evaluators from the university since 2008. The commissioners approved the contract in a 2-0 vote. Commissioner Rich Beck was absent.

Specifically, the evaluation will focus on five areas of supervision offered by Community Corrections -- electronic monitoring, community transition, reentry court, restoration court and veterans court.

In addition to examining rates of re-offense among program participants, a scope of work document filed with the commissioners’ office states the review will also ask a series of questions, including some that focus on Cognitive Behavior Therapy programs:

What is the prevalence of mental health or substance use diagnoses in each level of supervision?

Is there a correlation of mental health/substance abuse diagnoses and program outcomes and recidivism?

Is there a long-term impact of violations in terms of program outcomes and recidivism?

What is the difference in outcomes of participants who successfully completed one Cognitive Behavior program at Community Corrections, versus those who were enrolled and did not complete any such program?

What is the difference in outcomes of participants who received a 4:1 incentive to sanctions ratio, versus those who did not receive a 4:1 incentive to sanctions ratio?

What is the recidivism of participants who've successfully completed at least one Cognitive Behavior program at Community Corrections?

What is the completion rate of each Cognitive Behavior program (Thinking for a Change, Moral Reconation Therapy, Courage to Change, Something for Nothing) at Community Corrections?

"The reports have been very fruitful for us and we have always used these reports to support some of our grant funding requests that have been favorable with the state as well," Zaragoza said.

The contract will cost $22,140 and cover evaluations for program operations in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Funding for the evaluations comes partially from grants provided by the state Office of Court Services to the problem-solving courts.

Reports generated by the evaluations have shown that over 10 consecutive years, there have been reductions in recidivism among Community Corrections program participants, Zaragoza added.

They also help inform decisions regarding program sizes and other operations.

"We have an understanding of the different clientele that we operate (with) from the different programs," he said. "So we have a little bit more of a forensic analysis of who goes into which programs and what we can expect, I suppose."

