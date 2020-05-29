Friday, May 29, 2020 9:47 am
Verbatim: FWCS honors 119 retirees
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Community Schools issued this news release today:
As the 2019-20 school year comes to an end, Fort Wayne Community Schools says good-bye to 119 retirees with more than 3,362 combined years of service.
The district wishes the best to the teachers, bus drivers, classroom assistants, secretaries, administrators and Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson, all of whom dedicated many years to making the lives of children better. The years of service for this year’s group of retirees range from 10 to 47 and includes many veteran educators, who made a significant different in the lives of students over the decades. Some will work their last day on Friday, May 29, the last day for teachers, while others are already several months into their retirements.
The following are the retirees FWCS honors for the 2019-20 school year:
Name Position Years of Service
- Wendy Robinson, Superintendent, 47
- Edward King II, Music Teacher/Band Director, North Side High School, 46
- Gary Parkins, Disaster Recovery Specialist, Technology, 45
- Margaret Buttermore, Choral Teacher, Snider High School, 44.5
- William Critell, Principal, St. Joseph Central Elementary School, 43
- Margaret Cartwright, Bus Driver, Transportation, 42.5
- Janis Van Horn, Speech Pathologist, Lincoln Elementary/Northrop High School, 42
- Kathy Carr, Director, Human Resources, 42
- Mary McArdle, Assistant Principal, FWCS Career Academy, 42
- Ray Sims, Teacher, Snider High School, 41.5
- Barbara Goes, Project Leader, Technology, 41.5
- Laura McCoy, Music Teacher, St. Joseph Central Elementary, 41
- Vincent Murphy, Assistant Principal, Jefferson Middle School, 41
- Mary Roberts, Network Security Specialist, Technology, 40.5
- Linda Somers, Social Studies Teacher, Jefferson Middle School, 39
- Jay Peters, Principal, Indian Village Elementary, 39
- A. Frank Sapper, Business Teacher, Lane Middle School, 38.5
- J. Michael Emerson, Supervisor, Transportation, 38.5
- Scott Riley, Math Teacher, Portage Middle School, 38
- Julianne Houser, Coordinator, Professional Learning, 38
- Sandra Smith, Bus Driver, Transportation, 37
- Elise Caprino, Special Education Teacher, North Side High School, 36
- Vickie Williams, Health Sciences Teacher, FWCS Career Academy, 35.5
- Anne Bohlman, Support Facilitator, Special Education, 35
- Maureen Hornak P.E. Teacher, Northrop High School, 35
- Anne Libbing, Special Education Teacher, Price Elementary, 35
- Molly Moffitt, Special Education Teacher, Forest Park Elementary, 35
- Charlotte Smith, Art Teacher, Maplewood Elementary, 35
- Anita Nevils, Counselor, Shawnee Middle School, 35
- Carol Cashman, Substitute Teacher, Abbett Elementary, 34.5
- Darrell Wattley, Automotive Teacher, FWCS Career Academy, 34.5
- Shannon Doust, Second-Grade Teacher, Glenwood Park Elementary, 34
- R. Elaine Metz, School Assistant, Maplewood Elementary, 34
- Sara Pulse, Music Teacher, Indian Village Elementary, 33.5
- Mark Herndon, Biology/Chemistry Teacher, Snider High School, 33
- Diane Pelkington, Principal, Northcrest Elementary, 33
- Lois Davis, Science Teacher, Jefferson Middle School, 32
- Elise Olson, Social Studies Teacher, Blackhawk Middle School, 32
- Laura Reinhard, Special Education Teacher, Blackhawk Middle School, 32
- Lucy Schmidt, Second-Grade Teacher, Arlington Elementary, 32
- David Price, Groundskeeper, Maintenance & Operations, 32
- Debra Van Gorder, Secretary, Abbett Elementary, 31.5
- Elizabeth Gatton, Art Teacher, Lincoln Elementary, 31
- Jina Newman, Fourth-Grade Teacher, Lincoln Elementary, 31
- Noreen Shoop, School Assistant, St. Joseph Central Elementary, 31
- Cheryl Miller, Bus Driver, Transportation, 30.5
- Betina Samuels, Kindergarten Teacher, Abbett Elementary, 30
- Theresa Wissler, Fifth-Grade Teacher, Washington Center Elementary, 30
- Beverly Brincefield, Cafeteria Manager, Nutrition Services, 30
- Richard Rutkowski, Supervisor, Technology, 30
- J. Cookye Rutledge, Adult Learning Teacher, Continuing Education, 29.5
- Larry Schaefer, Construction Teacher, FWCS Career Academy, 29.5
- Sheryl Kuntz, Cafeteria Assistant, Jefferson Middle School, 29.5
- Annette Fields, School Assistant, Northwood Middle School, 29
- Karen Bradbury, First-Grade Teacher, Arlington Elementary, 29
- Valerie Harris, Special Education Teacher, Adams Elementary, 29
- Sharon Wartenbe, ELL Teacher, Northcrest Elementary, 29
- Sandra Zachrich, Resource Teacher, Indian Village Elementary, 28.5
- Susan Polly, Seventh-Grade Teacher, Blackhawk Middle School, 27.5
- Kay Smith, Hearing Impaired Interpreter, Snider High School, 27.5
- Lois Bender, Bus Driver, Transportation, 27
- Anthony Troutner, Industrial Technology/Welding Teacher, FWCS Career Academy, 27
- James Uebelhoer, Math Teacher, Jefferson Middle School, 27
- Gail Simone, School Assistant, Harrison Hill Elementary, 27
- Denise Rogers, Secretary, Northrop High School, 26.5
- Deborah Cartwright, Special Needs Health Care Attendant, Special Ed., 26.5
- Joanne Cearbaugh, ELL Teacher, Forest Park Elementary, 26
- Charlene Bredemeyer, Business Teacher, North Side High School, 25.5
- Mary Lou Harper, Secretary, Waynedale Elementary, 25.5
- Janet Cox, Occupational Therapist, Special Education, 25.5
- Margaret Dubois, Bus Driver, Transportation, 25.5
- Kim Hinz, District Coach, Curriculum & Instruction, 25
- Martha Waszczak, Pre-K School Assistant, South Wayne Elementary, 24.5
- Kevin Jackson, Communication/Work Skills, FWCS Career Academy, 24.5
- Renate Watkins, School Assistant, Abbett Elementary, 24.5
- Joann Barr, Resource Teacher, Forest Park Elementary, 24
- Beverly Metzger, Secretary, Office of School Leadership, 24
- Kim Cochran, Secretary, Adams Elementary, 24
- Natalie Fowler, Assistant Principal, Haley Elementary, 23.5
- Maria Sanchez, Spanish Teacher, Towles Intermediate School, 23
- Mabel Mangum, Media Clerk, Levan Scott Academy, 22.5
- Anita Henderson, Cafeteria Manager, Blackhawk Middle School, 22.5
- Ann Thiel, School Assistant, St. Joseph Central Elementary, 22.5
- Jeffrey Metzger, Supervisor, Transportation, 22.5
- Denise Hostetler, Secretary, Shawnee Middle School, 22
- Cynthia Knueve, Substitute Teacher, Human Resources, 22
- Marlena Mulligan, Special Education Teacher, Lincoln Elementary, 22
- Mary Jo Lavine, Secretary, Snider High School, 22
- Susan Konopacki, Fourth-Grade Teacher, Glenwood Park Elementary, 21.5
- Maryann Seeger, Music Teacher, Forest Park Elementary, 21.5
- Barbara Stiglich, P.E. Teacher, South Wayne Elementary, 21.5
- Vicki Arthur, Second-Grade Teacher, Indian Village Elementary, 21.5
- Therese Bonjour, Special Education Assistant, Shambaugh Elementary, 21
- Carole Bishop, Special Ed. Assistant, Memorial Park Middle School, 21
- Jenneth Tsuleff, Kindergarten Teacher, Haley Elementary, 21
- Jean Lyons, Bus Driver, Transportation, 20.5
- Staci Love, Bus Driver, Transportation, 20
- Kim Jacoby, Secretary, Northrop High School, 19.5
- Virginia Allen, School Assistant, Lincoln Elementary, 19.5
- Timothy Krauhs, Supervisor, Maintenance & Operations, 19
- Julie Hambrock Baker, South Side High School, 18.5
- Jody Batesole, Music Teacher, Abbett Elementary, 18
- Marta Lute, Special Education Teacher, Kekionga Middle School, 17.5
- Jeff Durnell, Bus Driver, Transportation, 17.5
- Michelle Green, Media Clerk, Brentwood, 17
- Teresa Waggoner, TV Communications Teacher/Shawnee Middle School, 16.5
- Sue Kroeger, School Assistant, Shambaugh Elementary, 16.5
- Elza Bearyman, Manager, Transportation, 16
- Debra Rigelman, School Assistant, Lincoln Elementary, 15
- Deborah Bowman, School Assistant, Price Elementary, 15
- Cheryl Glass, Bus Driver, Transportation, 14
- Karen Emmerson, Secretary, Human Resources, 13
- Ralph Seifert, Bus Driver, Transportation, 11.5
- Dianne Frank, School Assistant, Weisser Park Elementary School, 11
- Bobby Lucas, Bus Driver, Transportation, 10.5
- Ronald Wasvick, Bus Driver, Transportation, 10.5
