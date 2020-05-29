Verbatim: FWCS honors 119 retirees

Fort Wayne Community Schools issued this news release today:

As the 2019-20 school year comes to an end, Fort Wayne Community Schools says good-bye to 119 retirees with more than 3,362 combined years of service.

The district wishes the best to the teachers, bus drivers, classroom assistants, secretaries, administrators and Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson, all of whom dedicated many years to making the lives of children better. The years of service for this year’s group of retirees range from 10 to 47 and includes many veteran educators, who made a significant different in the lives of students over the decades. Some will work their last day on Friday, May 29, the last day for teachers, while others are already several months into their retirements.

The following are the retirees FWCS honors for the 2019-20 school year:

Name Position Years of Service