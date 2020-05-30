Protesters returned to downtown Fort Wayne and faced off against police in riot gear for a second day as part of nationwide "I Can't Breathe" rallies.

The rally planned for today began at 2 p.m. and tensions remained high. Police established a strong presence at the Allen County Courthouse and near the Rousseau Center and were prepared for possible clashes with protesters.

Members of Church of God offered a loudspeaker for people to talk and seemed to calm the crowd at the Courthouse down.

About 5:15 p.m., protesters blocking traffic on Clinton Street were ordered to leave the area but they refused, and tear gas was deployed.

Just before 6 p.m. protesters near Freimann Square were shouting "Hands up, don't shoot" and "You go home" as police continued to order protesters to go home.

By 6 p.m. police said protesters will be subject to arrest if they do not leave the area. Most protesters had returned to the sidewalks and the scene calmed down slightly as police stood in the intersection.

By about 6:50 p.m. a crowd of protesters at Clinton and Berry streets had dispersed, heading north on Clinton and meeting up with a large crowd heading south on Clinton near Headwaters Park.