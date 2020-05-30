Verbatim: Reaction to overnight protests in Indiana

Reaction to overnight protests in Indiana:

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued this statement today:

“Hoosiers have long been people who find solutions to the challenges we face, whether it be in response to a pandemic or to an injustice like the world witnessed so tragically inflicted upon Mr. George Floyd in Minnesota.

“As I stated yesterday, injuring the innocent in response to an injustice is counterproductive. I've asked the Indiana State Police to fully support and make resources available to local communities across our state to ensure our citizens and their property remain safe.

“In the days ahead, peaceful assembly and clear voices will be important if we are to make progress. Violence and vandalism will set us back in our shared desire to resolve differences. Let us again, each of us, be part of the solution.”

* * *

Lt. Gov. candidate Linda Lawson issued this statement today:

“I join the world in its outrage and anger at the recent murders of George Floyd, Dreasjon Reed, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery,

“I simply cannot accept that injustice remains the status quo in 2020 -– the fight to provide a better future lands upon all of our shoulders to find a path forward,

“We must take more action to fix this. Law enforcement and communities must work together. I cannot stand idly by while so many are crying out to our leaders for help.”

.