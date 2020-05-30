Saturday: Indiana reports 693 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Nearly 700 more Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 13 more Hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

In a statement, the state health department said 693 additional Indiana residents have confirmed cases, bringing to 34,211 the total number of Hoosiers known to have the virus, following corrections to the previous day's total. To date, 256,395 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 248,713 Friday

A total of 1,958 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. Another 167 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 40% of ICU beds and more than 83% of ventilators were available, the state health department said.

It said Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. So are people without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65; are pregnant; live with a high-risk person; have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition; or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.