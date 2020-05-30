The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, May 30, 2020

    DeKalb reports 37th novel coronavirus case

    The Journal Gazette

    A 20-year-old recovering at home is the 37th DeKalb County resident confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, the county health department said today.

    The health department asked residents to wear a face covering while in public settings, and to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

     

     

