Police: Nearly 30 arrested in downtown protest

Nearly 30 people were arrested after a Friday demonstration in downtown Fort Wayne, one of several cities where protests took place to voice concern about police actions.

The demonstration, which began about 5 p.m. outside the Allen County Courthouse, came after a black man died in Minneapolis this week while police there were trying to restrain him. The man, George Floyd, could be heard in a video released of that incident saying, “I can't breathe.”

During a late morning news conference today outside Citizens Square, Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed said the protest was initially peaceful until some protesters went into the street. Along with law enforcement, police called on the local TenPoint Coalition to help intervene, but the chief said efforts to control the obstruction of traffic failed to work.

More than 100 Fort Wayne police officers were on hand for Friday night's demonstration. The Allen County sheriff's department had about 35 to 40 officers on the scene, along with Indiana State Police.

Orders were made to clear an intersection after some protesters began to approach or try to get onto vehicles, Reed said. Water bottles and rocks were being thrown.

Reed said there were multiple warnings to clear the traffic obstruction before tear gas was used, which outraged many of those gathered. Both state police and the sheriff's department assisted in trying to manage the crowd.

Two demonstrations that had been scheduled for today, including one at 2 p.m., were canceled, Reed said. Should there be any additional demonstration today, he said police will be ready to respond as necessary.

On Friday night, several windows along multiple streets, including Wayne, Berry and Calhoun, were broken out during the protest.

“We welcome peaceful protests,” Reed said, in response to whether people should avoid coming downtown.

Medics were also downtown Friday in case they needed to respond to any injuries.

Iric Headley, executive director of Fort Wayne United, encouraged residents to act responsibly.

“Let your voices be heard in the right way,” he said, while also asking those of faith to pray.

“If you believe in prayer, we need you to pray now.”