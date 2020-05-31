The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, May 31, 2020 11:35 am

    DeKalb reports 38th novel coronavirus case

    The Journal Gazette

    A 60-year-old recovering at home is the 38th DeKalb County resident confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, the county health department said today. 

    The health department asked residents to wear a face covering while in public settings, and to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

