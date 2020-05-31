Sunday, May 31, 2020 11:35 am
DeKalb reports 38th novel coronavirus case
The Journal Gazette
A 60-year-old recovering at home is the 38th DeKalb County resident confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, the county health department said today.
The health department asked residents to wear a face covering while in public settings, and to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story